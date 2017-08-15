Aviation festival set for Aug. 26

From aircraft displays and a classic car show to an array of vendors, the St. Marys Municipal Airport's American Spirit Aviation Festival is hoping to attract a large crowd on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Last year the festival was on a hiatus due to a construction project involving a large ditch being dug across the airport grounds. This year marks the tenth year for the festival.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can enjoy breakfast, take in a car show, go on a plane or helicopter ride, or try one of the many food offerings at the event.

General aviation aircraft is set to be on display.

The Elk County Cruisers are expecting over 200 vehicles to be displayed during their show.