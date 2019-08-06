Aviation festival taking off on Aug. 24

Organizers of the St. Marys Municipal Airport's American Spirit Aviation Festival are hoping to attract a large crowd on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Once again the Elk County Cruisers Car Show is one of the main features at the event and is well attended each year. This year there are over 200 cars expected to participate in the show. Prizes will be awarded in numerous categories.

Airplane rides are being offered by the Elk County Flyers while Denny Caruso is offering biplane rides. There is a fee for the rides.