Back to School is around the corner

With less than one month until the 2018-19 school year begins in the St. Marys Area School District, students, teachers and parents are preparing for the year ahead including for such events as school spelling bees. At the end of the last school year in May, fourth grade students at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School participated in the first annual Spelling Bee. To help encourage the students the event was open to the school and parents. The spelling words consisted of those from throughout the school year. Sentences were written for each word by Mrs. Steele’s eighth grade English students. The Spelling Bee lasted 15 rounds. Casey Deiley was named the champion followed by Leana Polaski in second place and, Audrey Mayer in third place. The event was a success and we look forward to next year’s Spelling Bee challenge.