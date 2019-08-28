Backpack Program helping to fight child hunger

The Second Harvest Backpack Program at St. Marys Area School District saw great success last year by providing students with nutritious, child-friendly food when other resources, such as school lunches and after-school meals or snacks, are not available such as on weekends and holidays.

The program is a partnership between SMASD and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania. It is in place at all three public elementary schools including South St. Marys Street, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley.

A total of 80 students participated in the program last year, with approximately 40 at SSMSE and 20 each at Fox Twp. and Bennetts Valley.

Amanda Vollmer, a Fox Twp. Elementary teacher and program co-organizer, said they are expecting more students to participate this year as they had a large number of students transfer into the district.