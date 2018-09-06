Badtorff takes on new role as STEM teacher at SMAHS

While Mark Badtorff is not exactly a new face at the St. Marys Area High School, he has taken on a new role for the 2018-2019 school year. After working as the school facilitator for two years, Badtorff is now in his first year as the high school STEM teacher.

Through that role, Badtorff is teaching Principles of Technology I, Principles of Technology 2 and STEM Lab.

A native of the Garden State, Badtorff is originally from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, he moved to Reynoldsville at a young age and currently resides in DuBois.

Growing up, he attended schools within the DuBois Area School District and then went on to attend Clarion University.

“I have a BSEd in biology education with certification in biology 7-12, general science 7-12 and technology education K-12. I am currently attending the University of Florida where I am working on my master’s degree in microbiology and biology,” Badtorff said.

He explained that he developed an interest in the science field at a young age.

“I became an EMT at 16 and would often share my knowledge with my peers,” Badtorff said. “My passion for both science and education is what led me to becoming a science educator.”

Badtorff credited his high school teachers with influencing his decision to become an educator himself, stating that they “made school an enjoyable place to be.”

“The greatest influencing teacher I had was Mr. Scott,” Badtorff said. “He had a passion for making a difference in the student body. He was able to make his science class so engaging, I would often look further into concepts to satisfy my own curiosity.”

As the school year gets underway, Badtorff remarked that he is looking forward to having a positive impact on his own students.

“I look forward to engaging my students in a scientific classroom that will inspire them to become the best of the best,” Badtorff said.