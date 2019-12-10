Bah Humbug Festival continues to flourish

Over the past 27 years the Sacred Heart Parish Bah Humbug Festival in St. Marys continues to flourish by attracting vendors from throughout the area as well as hosting a gigantic bake sale and sale of lunch items.

This year’s festival is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center Street in St. Marys.

For the past several years the festival has offered over 90 craft tables. The cafeteria alone houses 60 vendors with additional vendors setup in the second floor gymnasium which also houses the bake sale.

Linda Brunner, co-chairwoman of the event, said there are about 10-15 new vendors this year.