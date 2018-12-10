Bah Humbug Festival set for Saturday

Sacred Heart Parish’s annual Bah Humbug Festival has proved to be a labor of love for local volunteers and area vendors.

Now in its 26th year, the festival features a plethora of homemade baked goods, lunch food, and a large basket raffle, as well as 60 vendors selling an array of items.

This year’s festival is taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Center on Center Street St. Marys.

In addition to many local vendors, the festival also attracts vendors from Altoona, Pittsburgh and New York state. Over 90 craft tables will be setup at the festival.

