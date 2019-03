This week, the St. Marys Rotary Club welcomed Baird Bankovic and Greg Tettis from the St. Marys Area High School. Bankovic and Tettis showed the members the Rocket they built. They were the guests of Rotarian Greg Snelick and are pictured with Snelick and Club President Betty Kruger. The club extends thanks to Bankovic and Tettis for stopping by.