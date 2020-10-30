Ballot options listed for upcoming election

With the general election right around the corner on November 3, U.S. residents will take to the polls in deciding the nation’s next president.

In Elk County polling sites will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

On October 23, PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported that about 50% of mail-in ballots have already been cast by 1.4 million Pennsylvanians. More than 2.9 million mail-in ballot applications have been approved and more than 2.8 million mail-in ballots have been sent out.

Boockvar urges every Pennsylvanian who plans to vote by mail to complete and return their ballot now so they can feel confident that their ballot will be received in time. October 27 is the last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The 2020 Presidential General Election ballot will direct voters to choose one of the following candidates: democrats, Joseph R. Biden, president, and Kamala D. Harris, vice-president; republicans, Donald J. Trump, president, and Michael P. Pence, vice-president; libertarians, Jo Jorgensen, president, and Jeremy Spike Cohen, vice-president; green party candidates, Howie Hawkins, president, and Angela Walker, vice-president.

Those running for state Attorney General are Josh Shapiro, democrat, Heather Heidelbaugh, republican, Jennifer Moore, libertarian, and Olivia Faison, green party.

State Treasurer candidates include Joe Torsella, democrat, Stacy L. Garrity, republican, Joe Soloski, libertarian, and Timothy Runkle, green party.

Representative candidates for the 15th Congressional District are Robert Williams, democrat, and Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, republican.

Candidates for senator in the General Assembly representing the 25th Senatorial District are Margie Brown, democrat, and Cris Dush, republican.

Representative candidates in the General Assembly for the 75th Legislative District are Ryan Grimm, democrat, and Mike Armanini, republican.