Band to debut music video showcasing local industries

This evening the Elk County Council on the Arts is hosting "Lumber, Coal, and Carbon: Why we came and Why we stayed. An industrial history of Elk County through song" featuring a performance of the Titchner-Scott band's "The Factory Song" along with the debut of their music video.

In addition to live music an array of historic photos showcasing the area's early industries will be on display.

The event runs from 5-9 p.m. in ECCOTA's gallery on Main Street in Ridgway.

Using historical photos and video clips of some current industries the song chronicles Elk County’s past and gives a glimpse at its future.

Work on the project began in June when they traveled to Embassy Powdered Metals in Emporium, Straub's Brewery in St. Marys and Horizon Wood Products in Kersey to film those industries.