Barbecuers set to Kill the Grill

The second annual Kill the Grill BBQ Competition is set to take place at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Saturday and members of the public are encouraged to not only stop by for that competition, but stop by to check out the Elk County Cruisers’ Car Cruise In, which will take place there that day as well.

“The Cruise In is actually from 1-4 p.m. and anybody is welcome. It’s not just Elk County residents,” said Carla Wehler, operations manager of the Elk Country Visitor Center. “There will be dash plaques that will be given away until they’re gone. There’s no charge for that at all.”

Wehler noted that the Cruise In typically draws both a nice crowd and a wide variety of vehicles.

“It’s just fun because they’ll get to walk around and they can talk to the competitors (of the Kill the Grill competition) while they’re cooking and things like that,” Wehler said.

Nick Forsyth will also be performing throughout the afternoon.

As for the Kill the Grill competition, according to Wehler, the number of entrants has more than tripled from last year’s inaugural event. Competitors are able to submit entries in three different categories: chicken, ribs and brisket. They do not need to submit an entry in each category, but only those who do so will be eligible to be declared the overall winner.

Separate trophies will be awarded for the winners of each individual category.

“They have to bring their own meat. They provide their own meat, their own wood, whatever they smoke with and their own seasonings,” Wehler said.