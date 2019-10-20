Basket raffle proceeds benefit PHE Women Imagining Department

October is traditionally known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Penn Highlands

Elk is once again hosting a special basket raffle to aid in the fight against the disease.

The raffle has been taking place for the past five years with proceeds benefiting PHE’s Women’s Imagining Department.

Jill Holtzhauser, Penn Highlands Elk lead mammography/stereotactic technician, said people often donate money to various causes not knowing why or where the money goes, however the Women’s Imagining Department utilizes the funding to purchase wigs, hats, and head covers for cancer patients.

“These items are free. People just need to stop in,” Holtzhauser said. “I know with wigs many insurance companies do not pay for them.”