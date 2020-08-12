Bauer honored by nursing co-workers 

Penn Highlands Community Nurses staff honored one of their own as they recently dedicated a bench in memory of the late Geraldine “Jerry” Bauer.

At the time of her death on April 16, 2019 in Johnsonburg where she resided, Bauer had worked for the Community Nurses for 24 years. The last 15 of which she spent as a hospice nurse with the organization.

On Tuesday morning a brief service took place as the PH Community Nurses staff donated the bench as a token of remembrance of a woman who inspired and provided comfort to the lives of so many.

Since Bauer’s death, her co-workers felt that they wanted to honor her in a way that would be lasting and special to both her memory and to her family and friends. The team at Penn Highlands Community Nurses pulled together and donated funds purchase a bench which sits adjacent to the Community Nurses Home Health and Hospice office on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys. It is located near an outdoor garden area.