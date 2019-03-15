Baumgratz to hold book signing at library

The St. Marys Public Library will be hosting local author James Baumgratz at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 for a book signing and talk related to his newest work, Elk County Murders: Volume II.

St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope remarked that she encourages members of the public to attend if they are able, and she noted that Baumgratz’s previous book signing for the first volume went over well.

“If anybody didn’t make it to the last one, he is a really good storyteller,” Swope said.

