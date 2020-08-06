Bavarian Fall Fest cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers of the city’s annual Bavarian Fall Fest have opted to cancel this year’s festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was set to take place September 18, 19 and 20. This year the festival was to debut at a new location at the city’s new downtown event park located on Depot Street.

“This was a difficult decision to make and we are deeply saddened to make the choice,” said Emma Carroll, Bavarian Fall Fest president. “Our committee has been working very hard since January to put on this amazing festival. We already had so much planned for our town.”

Carroll emphasized a majority of the festival is based off of donations, both from individuals and businesses who have been very gratuitous with their contributions.

“Our committee, in good standing, could not go and ask for those donations when most of our local businesses have been closed for months,” Carroll said.