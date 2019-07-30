Bavarian Fall Fest celebrating tenth anniversary

Over the past 10 years the Bavarian Fall Fest has entertained thousands of local residents and visitors with an array of vendor offerings ranging from tasty food treats, unique handmade crafts, children’s activities, and much more.

This year’s event is taking place Sept. 13-15 in downtown St. Marys. The weekend-long festival opens opens Friday at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and continues Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Throughout the years the much coveted vendor spots have filled up early each year. This year is no different according to Paula Weyant, festival chairwoman.