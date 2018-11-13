Bavarian Fall Fest donates to Elkland Search and Rescue

The Bavarian Fall Fest recently made a donation to Elkland Search and Rescue from money collected during the festival’s Mass. The Fall Fest committee matched the collection amount as part of the donation. Elkland consists of all volunteers who go above and beyond for the community as cited by the Fall Fest organizing committee, adding that Elkland is always looking for a few good folks to help. Shown from left to right is Jeff Buchheit of Elkland, Cherie Pichler of the Fall Fest, Jerry Zelt of Elkland and Paula Weyant of the Fall Fest.