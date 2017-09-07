Bavarian Fall Fest musical entertainment to strike a note with all ages

From country superstar impersonators to an authentic German oomph band, visitors to this year's Bavarian Fall Fest will be treated to a variety of musical entertainment groups.

The eight annual festival is taking place Sept. 15-17 in downtown St. Marys.

Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, is sure to draw a crowd for their Saturday performance from 7-10 p.m.

The Little German Band of State College will make an appearance in the City of St. Marys 175 anniversary parade on Saturday, after which they will perform at the festival from 1-4 p.m.

The local duo of Travis and Denny Unplugged are set to perform Saturday afternoon from 4:30-6 p.m.

Hot Foot Harry will showcase their spontaneous mixture of rock, blues and R&B on Friday evening from 7-10 p.m.

The trio includes Dave Hawk, guitar and vocals, Randy George, bass guitar and vocals, and Dave Foote, drums and vocals.

Pittsburgh-based Chase and the Barons are bringing a fresh approach to rock and roll to the festival when they will perform on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.