Be smart... Be safe this Labor Day Weekend

This Labor Day Weekend, families and friends will be celebrating the end of the summer. Unfortunately, it is also a more dangerous period on our roadways as more drunk drivers get behind the wheel and increase the risks for travelers.

There were 293 alcohol related fatalities in 2017 and 297 in 2016. That is down from 345 in 2015. On pre-Labor Day and post-Labor Day, alcohol related crashes amounted to 9.4 percent of the Commonwealth total for each day. Labor Day alcohol related crashes amounted to 5.7 percent of the total crashes in the Commonwealth. That totaled 393 alcohol related crashes over the Labor Day holiday with 13 of those resulting in fatalities.

We continue to work in order to prevent needless deaths and injuries. Plan ahead. Drink responsibly. If you know you will be consuming alcoholic beverages don’t drive. Make arrangements for a designated driver or to stay overnight somewhere. Once a crash occurs there is no turning the clock back for a second chance.

The Elk County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe holiday weekend this Labor Day.