Be Transformed business open in St. Marys

Be Transformed Mind, Body, & Soul Wellness Studio are welcoming new clients in its new downtown St. Marys location on N. Michael Street next to the theatre.

Cynthia Muccio-Barnard, a St. Marys native, along with her husband Dr. Mark Barnard, recently celebrated the grand opening of their new businesses with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Be Transformed Metabolic Weight Loss Program is overseen by Dr. Barnard, who has been practicing in Abington for 27 years and has been living in St. Marys for just over three years.

As part of the weight loss program, patients receive a manual, success journal, meal plan, nutritional and behavioral counseling, frequent Body Composition Analysis, DNA genetic testing to target foods and exercise recommendations, and nutritional formulas to ensure positive results.

