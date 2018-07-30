Bear Creek benefit Jeep Dice Run

Jeeps took center stage in the effort to help find a cure for cancer Saturday at Bear Creek Wines, which hosted the Rollin’ for a Cure Jeep Dice Run.

Owners of the winery, located 12 miles north of Ridgway on Route 948 in Highland Twp., Alan and Shelly Lingenfelter, hosted the event, in which 50 jeeps and 120 people participated. Bear Creek Wines has been open for a little over 3 months and Alan said he felt the event was a way to support the fight against cancer.

“It’s just a great way to donate and help the people that are battling (cancer) and to help find a cure,” he said.

The run covered a whopping 98 miles. Participants rolled the dice at the start of the event, made three stops, and would roll again on their return to Bear Creek. The jeepers that had the highest final tally and lowest final tally won the prizes. The trip took off from the winery, headed north to Sheffield then turned around. The run stayed off the main roads. Besides local participants, jeepers came from Ohio, New York and West Virginia.

“We’re definitely going to meet some new people. While it’s mostly local folks we have people coming from all over. It’s great to see people come together for this,” said Alan prior to the take-off from Bear Creek.

The Lingenfelter’s noted that publicity for the event came about from the Winery’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekWines/, their website – https://bearcreekwinespa.com, word of mouth, posters and media coverage.

“We appreciate everyone that has helped out in getting the word out,” said Alan.

A team effort put the event together. The Lingenfelters pointed out that the American Cancer Society, the Relay for Life team, family, and friends all worked hard to prepare and pull the dice run off.

Several area business donated items for the Chinese auction – a wench was the item being eyed up the most. Various raffles to raise money for the cause were also held. Prior to the run, participants could look things over and eventually make their bids. An after party was held upon return with a dinner, which served 130 people, and music by Dos Hombres.

According to Alan, the event was a success and they hope to have it annually. Saturday’s run will lead to a donation to the American Cancer Society of $1,800 to $2,000.

Bear Creek wines currently offers 17 flavors of wine and a hard cider. Business hours are Wednesday thru Sunday – noon-8 p.m. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Special appointments can be made by calling 814-837-9463.

When asked about the idea to make wine, the Lingenfelters gave their daughter credit for the inspiration. They also pointed out that other wineries in the area were very helpful in getting them started in the growing business.