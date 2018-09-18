Becker hits ground running as youth minister

Since Aug. 1, Scott Becker has been hard at work as the new youth and young adult minister for the Catholic parishes in St. Marys, as well as heading up the Faith Formation program for students in sixth through eighth grades.

A native of York, Pennsylvania, Becker graduated from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe earlier this year, and moved to the area over the summer after accepting the youth minister position.

“I got into youth ministry whenever I was in high school,” Becker said. “There was a youth group that I went to that really kind of influenced me in my life. It was a place that I could explore what my faith actually could be like, and by going there, I was able to delve into it and understand that the Catholic faith is something that is for everyone and provides the truth.”

After initially considering entering the seminary, Becker instead opted to attend Saint Vincent as a double major in theology and philosophy. He eventually dropped philosophy as a major and progressed with theology.

“Over time, I just realized that youth ministry was the place where I came to know my faith and it’s a place that it was safe to be Catholic. It was safe to live my religion, and so I wanted to provide a similar environment to other youth,” Becker said.

When he began his job search, Becker knew that he wanted to stay as close to home as possible.

“I was applying for every youth ministry job I could find,” Becker said. “There’s not many in Pennsylvania or surrounding areas.”

While he did have a few job offers in West Virginia, Becker ultimately decided to pursue the position in Elk County after talking it over with family members.

“I decided that this is the closest to home that I would get a good job, be in a good, Catholic community and have the opportunity to do the most for the youth that I could,” Becker said.

He explained that as youth minister, his primary goal is to help the youth of the community “fall in love with Jesus Christ and His church,” and to do so “through building relationships with them and having them build relationships with each other, Jesus and the larger Catholic community.”

Becker hopes to incorporate fun activities such as games and regular volleyball or ultimate frisbee competitions into his offerings for the community’s youth, while also trying to ensure that there is some sort of “catechetical thrust” behind each session.