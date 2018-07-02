Beer theft results in charges

A theft at a local beer distributor recently resulted in charges being filed against a St. Marys man.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob on Friday, Victor F. DePrator, 68, of 310 W. Mill St., St. Marys, is facing charges after allegedly breaking into DePrator’s Beverage in May and stealing beer.

At 8:24 p.m. on May 17, patrolman Lawrence P. Smith II, an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department, was dispatched to DePrator’s Beverage for an incident that had just occurred where “DePrator went to DePrator’s Beverage and threw a brick through the window and took cases of beer from the building.”

Smith arrived at DePrator’s Beverage at 8:25 p.m. and “observed that the main door to the business had the glass smashed out of it.” Smith reported DePrator had thrown a brick through the window to gain access to the building and, once inside, had removed beer and then left the area.

According to a court order issued on Sept. 21, 2016, DePrator was “prohibited from entering the premises of 225 Lawrence St., or in any other way interfere with the operations of the business known as DePrator’s Beverage.”

DePrator allegedly removed three cases of beer from the business valued at $75 and the damage done to the door was estimated at $279.58, resulting in a total loss of $354.58.

DePrator is facing a second-degree felony charge of burglary, third-degree misdemeanor charges of defiant trespass, second-degree misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and summary charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing for DePrator is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 before Jacob.