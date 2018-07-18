Beimel enjoying playing for Olean Oilers

The New York Collegiate Baseball League is nearing the end of its regular season, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the Olean Oilers were sitting in second place in the Western Division standings with a 21-15 record.

The Rochester Ridgemen led the division with a 25-13 record, while the Wellsville Nitros held the third place spot with a 21-16 record.

The Oilers were NYCBL champions in 2015 and 2016, and one of the team’s goals is to reclaim that title this summer. While the players making up the team come from a wide variety of schools, one of catchers is St. Marys native Michael Beimel, who will be entering his sophomore year at Saint John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, this fall.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Beimel had appeared in 26 games this season and was batting .349 with 29 hits, including three doubles and one triple.

A few Elk County residents have played for the Oilers over the years. Most recently, Kersey native Brandon Schlimm pitching for the team in the summer of 2015 and Johnsonburg native Cole Peterson playing shortstop during the team’s back-to-back championship seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Beimel explained that he ended up on the roster after his coach at Saint John Fisher asked if he wanted to play there, and then got a hold of the team’s manager to set everything up.

The Oilers have four catchers on their roster this season. Joey Bataglia of Williamsville, N.Y. is an incoming freshman at Niagara University, Kevin Mooney of Williamsburg, Virginia is an incoming sophomore at Randolph-Macon College and Matt Zaremba of Galena, Ohio is an incoming sophomore at at Niagara University.

Being a member of a team with multiple catchers is nothing new to Beimel. He was one of five catchers listed on Saint John Fisher’s roster this past spring. There of the five were seniors, with Beimel and another freshman rounding out the group.

“It was good,” Beimel said of his freshman season. “I didn’t get a lot of playing time but got a few at bats.”