Belsnickel tradition continues among area residents

It’s a longstanding tradition in St. Marys that each year on the eve of Saint Nicholas Day Belsnickel pays a visit to area homes. According to tradition, shoes left out overnight are found to either contain a small gift or coal on the morning of Dec. 6.

While Belsnickel is viewed today as a positive figure, older members of the community have shared stories over the years recalling times in their youth when someone dressed as Belsnickel would show up at their homes in an effort to scare them into behaving ahead of the Christmas holiday.