Ben Porkolab of St. Marys drawn for bull elk tag

Ben Porkolab of St. Marys was one of the 26 lucky hunters drawn for an antlered elk license for this year’s general hunting season, which will be held from Nov. 2-7. Porkolab was one of three hunters drawn for an antlered tag for Zone 5.

S. Bona of Kersey was drawn for an antlerless license for Zone 10 for the general season.

A. Mattivi of St. Marys was drawn for a tag for Zone 12 the late antlerless season, which will be held from Jan. 2-9, 2021.

A full listing of license recipients, and more on Porkolab’s reaction to being drawn for a bull tag, will appear in Monday’s edition of The Daily Press.