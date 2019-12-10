Benefit dinner set to help 8-year-old and her service dog receive training

A spaghetti dinner will take place Sunday, Dec. 15, to benefit eight-year-old Jaylynn Rivera of St. Marys who is need of getting training for a service dog.

Rivera has an auto-immune disease which affects her mobility. The service dog, a female named Guidance, will help to keep Rivera mobile.

The St. Marys Moose came forward in donating 200 meals to help raise funds to cover a $1,000 down payment needed for the training. The dinner will take place at the St. Marys Moose beginning at 11 a.m. with drive through/takeout service available.