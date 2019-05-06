Benezette Bugle draws more than 200 participants

The Benezette Bugle 5K was held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette on Saturday morning, with this year’s event drawing more than 200 participants.

According to race coordinator Kristi Blythe, 212 people participated in the 5K. While she admitted that this number was slightly lower than last year’s turnout, Blythe also noted that the weather forecast for Saturday initially called for rain.

Thankfully, that changed by race time, and the weather was perfect for the sixth annual event.

This was the second year the Benezette Bugle has been held at the Elk Country Visitor Center. Previously it was held in town.

“I think moving it up to the Elk Country Visitor Center is an amazing thing,” Blythe said. “I think it brings a lot of people in. I actually had a couple people look at me again today and say we didn’t realize we were running out in the field with the elk.”

