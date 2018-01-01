Bennetts Valley school opens Little Free Library

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
Bennetts Valley Elementary School recently held a ribbon cutting for their new Little Free Library.
This week, third, fourth and fifth grade students and teachers gathered outside in front of the school’s entrance, where the library is located, to officially commemorate its opening.