Bennetts Valley students and staff donated their hair to the “Children With Hair Loss” foundation on Feb. 11. Missy Michelle’s Salon of Penfield did the hair cuts. Pictured seated above are: Kristin Shrubb, Payton Runyan, and Lydia Bish. Standing: Mrs. M. Pyne, Taylor Hoch, Haylie Gerber, and Mrs. J. Ingram. Not in the photo: Mrs. M. Warmbrodt.