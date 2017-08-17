Bible school students donate to fire dept.

Local youngsters showed their charitable side recently as they gathered donations for the Crystal Fire Department while attending Vacation Bible School.

Students embraced the project as part of this year’s First United Methodist Church's Vacation Bible School which took place July 23-27 at the church's pavilion along South Michael Road in St. Marys.

The department lent the school a pair of boots and a hat, with one used to collect donations and the other to place students’ handwritten thank you notes inside.

Students collected $352 which CFD Fire Chief Bill Kraus said may be used for fire prevention programs in October or to help defray the cost of another thermal imaging camera and/or adding two new battery powered tools to the new truck.