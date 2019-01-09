Big Buck contest culminates in awards banquet

A large crowd of 350 hunters attended the 14th annual Big Buck Contest on Wednesday evening at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.

The contest is a collaboration of all three local newspapers, The Daily Press, The Ridgway Record and The Kane Republican. This year 153 buck were entered into the contest.

A special keepsake edition is being published on Wednesday, Jan. 16 in all three local newspapers including stories on each of this year’s first-place winners. Additional copies of the tab may be purchased at local newspaper offices.

