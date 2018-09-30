Big Maple Farms Fall Festival
By:
Brian Stockman
Sunday, September 30, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Big Maple Farm Natural Therapy Fall Festival took place over the weekend at the farm located on Long Level Road in Ridgway. The festival took place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapy Program, a non profit organization providing animal interactions and therapeutic horticulture. An entry fee includes pony rides, a corn maze, hayrides, games, vendors all taking place at the beautiful Big Maple Farm. If you and your family missed this weekend’s activities, another festival is taking place Oct. 6 and 7 at the same times.
