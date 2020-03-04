Black Balloon Day seeks to raise awareness about opioid addiction

Black Balloon Day, a day of remembrance for those who have succumbed to opioid addiction, is coming to Elk County on Friday.

“Drug addiction continues to have a huge impact on our community. It may not be so apparent as it used to be, but it is still creeps into families and robs them of the life they once use to know,” said Patty Greene of St. Marys, event organizer.

The event is aimed at increasing awareness of the daily struggles faced by members of the community who have lost loved ones as well as those still battling against and managing their addiction to drugs.