Blast in the Burg 2018

Music filled the air in Johnsonburg on Thursday evening as the Blast in the Burg drum and bugle corps show took place at Memorial Field. This year’s show lineup included Raiders from Burlington, New Jersey, 7th Regiment from New London, Connecticut, Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire and Legends from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Shown above are members of the Spartans color guard mimicking a pose shown in da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man drawing. The theme of Spartans 2018 show is da Vinci’s Workshop. Also pictured are horn players in the Legends Drum Corps performing their show Along Came a Spider.