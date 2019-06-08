Block Party kicks off at St. Boniface

St. Boniface’s Community Block Party kicked off on Friday and continues through Sunday, with the free event providing fun and entertainment for individuals of all ages. A Feast Mass of St. Boniface will be held today at 4:15 p.m. with food immediately following. Food items available for purchase include hand cut fries, hamburger and hot dogs on the grill and pizza. There will be a DJ and magician from 6-8 p.m. and then the band “Vintage Vibes” the remainder of the evening. On Sunday, the Knights of Columbus brunch will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parish social hall. Face painting is also taking place along with a variety of games for youngsters. All are welcome to attend.