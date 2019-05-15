Blue Mass pays tribute to law enforcement

KERSEY – In recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, area law enforcement personnel gathered for a Blue Mass on Wednesday morning at St. Boniface Church in Kersey.

The Memorial Service falls in line with National Police Week from May 12-18.

Among the law enforcement agencies represented at the memorial service were those from St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, the Elk County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennsylvania State Police. Also in attendance were representatives from the Elk County District Attorney’s Office and the Elk County Commissioners.