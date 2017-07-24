Board members exchange ideas about Chamber goals

St. Marys, Ridgway, and Johnsonburg Chambers of Commerce were all represented along with the Main Street Program in Ridgway at a chamber focused social hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber board members from throughout Elk County gathered for a social on Monday evening at Tablespoons Cafe in downtown St. Marys.

Board members updated the group on the various events each Chamber is hosting this year. Improved collaboration on activities and events was emphasized by a few members, specifically noting the need to promote the county as a whole by showcasing each community's assets.