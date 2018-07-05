According to Pennsylvania State Police, the public is going to have to wait for further information on a body found in Wilcox Thursday morning.

Acccording to reports, State Police were on scene near a set of railroad tracks responding to a report of a body along with the Elk County district attorney and coroner.

In response to a call for information Thursday night, a State Police trooper said authorities were "not ready to release anything yet" on the incident as of 8:15 p.m. last night.

No reports from the coroner's office or the district attorney had been received as of press time Thursday night.

According to reports in other media, an autopsy had not yet been performed.