Boni revs up for 2019 Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous

Liz Boni, one of the organizers of the Ridgway Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous is full of stories she sits in the office of the Elk County Chamber of Commerce in Ridgway before a meeting about the upcoming festival planned for April 25-28. She credits all the volunteers and the “carvers” for the success of the festival that began in her backyard with her husband, Rick, and his brother, Randy.

“It all happened at the right time, in the right place and spread over an internet that was still a work in progress at the time,” Boni said.

The festival did spread with its own listing on Wikipedia under Chainsaw carving:

“1999 marked the first year of the Ridgway Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous. Every spring hundreds of carvers go to a small town in the mountains of Pennsylvania for this event. The Chainsaw Carver Rendezvous is the biggest gathering of chainsaw carvers in the world and takes over the small town of Ridgway, Pennsylvania.”

