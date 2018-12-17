Book exchange happening Tuesday

The St. Marys Public Library is encouraging area readers to share a favorite book and perhaps even find a new favorite this holiday season during a books and chocolate exchange, set to take place Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Leslie Swope, director of the St. Marys Public Library, explained that she got the idea for the event after seeing a post on Facebook last year about a book exchange that happens on Christmas Eve in Iceland.

“It’s actually their biggest publishing season in Iceland right around Christmastime, so it’s a holiday tradition for them to give a book to somebody and then to spend all day Christmas Eve just in bed reading a book and eating chocolate,” Swope said. “I thought that sounded like the best idea ever.”

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.