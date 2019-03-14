Book Tasting seeks to help adults share book recommendations

“A book group without a set book” is how St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope describes one of the library’s newest offerings for adults. Called “Book Tasting,” the monthly program started in January and provides area readers with the opportunity to gather with others and discuss anything that they have recently been reading.

“It’s for people who don’t want a set book and who are looking for different recommendations,” Swope said. “Each person will have a chance to talk for up to five minutes. Most people don’t take that much time.”

Book Tasting is held on the third Thursday of each month. The next session is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, and anyone interested is welcome to attend.

