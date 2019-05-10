Boys and Girls Club offering new summer program

The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys is set to offer a new program for area youth this summer. Called the Great Futures Summer Program, the new summer camp will offer weeklong sessions geared toward not only providing a wide range of activities for area youth, but also helping to prepare them to excel academically in the upcoming school year.

The camp will consist of eight weeklong sessions. Each session will have a different theme, and parents are able to register their children for as many or as few as they would like. There are fees associated with each, and payment is due on or before May 15.

Registration fees include 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. drop-off and pickup, costs associated with field trips, and daily breakfast and lunch. Additional accommodations can be made if parents need an early drop-off time or a later pickup time. All camp participants are required to be at the Boys and Girls Club by 9 a.m. each day.

Each session is open to youngsters between the ages of six and 15, and the number of participants for each will be capped at 40.

The first session runs from June 3-7, and the final session will be July 22-26.

According to Joe Jacob, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, the summer camp staff will work closely with area park staff, the St. Marys Public Library, St. Marys Area School District, and other area entities to provide education-based offerings based on critical thinking.

“We’re going to do pre- and post-tests,” Jacob said. “We want to make sure that the parents know that their students are going to learn. We want to make it a goal that every single kid that goes to this summer camp excels the following school year. It’s not just a daycare. It’s somewhere to send your kids to learn – but while having fun. It’s not going to be in a classroom. We’re going to involve all of St. Marys’ resources and make learning fun.”

