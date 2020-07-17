Bracelet sale raises $500 for cancer patients

Four local cousins have turned into girl bosses after successfully raising $500 through a bracelet fundraiser benefitting The 3 Breastketeers, a local charitable group which assists patients residing in Elk County with gas cards if they find themselves having to travel outside of the area to receive treatments.

Sisters Maddie Lanzel, 11, and Anna Lanzel, 9, teamed up with their cousins Joclyn Eckert, 10, and Roxanne Eckert, 8, in making an array of bracelets which they sold via social media and door-to-door sales. The youngest cousin Tessa Eckert, 2, acts as the group mascot and model for the baby bracelets.

Darlene Eckert of St. Marys, grandmother to the girls, helped establish The 3 Breastketeers along with Mary Lou Zuchelli of Treasure Lake, and the late Chris Rieder, all former St. Marys Area High School classmates who embarked on their breast cancer battle two years ago.

“We wanted to help our gram help others so we thought we would sell our bracelets,” Joclyn said.

Darlene said the fundraiser couldn’t have happened at a better time as the group was down to only $57 available in gas cards. This year The 3 Breastketeers were unable to host their annual dice run due to COVID-19 restrictions. That’s when the girls took to social media to advertise their bracelet fundraiser.

The girls began making the rubber band bracelets two years ago and first started selling them at the dice run fundraiser.

The bracelets are available in sizes baby-XL and can also be made as anklets, necklaces, lanyards or belts. Matching bracelet and necklace sets are also available. Charms and beads can also be added upon request.