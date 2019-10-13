Bradford church now offering growth group in St. Marys

Open Arms Church of Bradford has extended its reach into Elk County.

With an increasing number of individuals from the St. Marys area attending the church an hour away, church leaders earlier this year launched a weekly group in the area. Officials say they wanted to reach others who may not be able to make the drive to McKean County.

"Open Arms Church Growth Groups are designed to help individuals grow in his/her relationship with God while building relationships with other believers," church officials said. "Growth or small groups are an integral part of Open Arms DNA."

Open Arms Connections Coordinator Alex Davis said it seemed like a no-brainer to start having a presence in Elk County. He said introducing small groups into the area is a good step.