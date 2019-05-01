Bradford fends off Dutch rally to win 10-8 in 12 innings

Fans were treated to plenty of free baseball on Tuesday at Berwind Park as the St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen and Bradford Owls needed 12 innings to decide a winner.

The teams traded the lead back and forth and were tied at 7-all going into extra innings. Bradford finally pushed through three runs in the top of the 12th and the Dutch were able to answer with one but left the bases loaded as they fell 10-8.