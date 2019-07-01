Brandy Camp Creamery serving up tasty, sweet treats 

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Brandy Camp Creamery ice cream. Elk County’s newest ice cream business is serving up Pennsylvania-made premium artisan ice cream and coffee.

While the headquarters for the business is located inside the former Holy Cross parish center in Brandy Camp, the Creamery operates a concession trailer in downtown St. Marys located on the north side of the Diamond at the corner of Center and S. St. Marys streets.

“To visit our Brandy Camp Creamery truck is about coming into one experience and walking away having a good time. It’s all about the experience,” said Meredith Bon, co-owner.

The Creamery dishes out ice cream seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Owners Ray Knight and Meredith Bon decided to venture into the ice cream business together after Knight decided to pursue a life-long dream. Fr. Ross Miceli, St. Boniface parish pastor, acts as an advisor to the business.

The ice cream business was founded in 2007 as The Sweet Shoppe in Kane and re-established in 2019 and renamed Brandy Camp Creamery.

“Meeting all the wonderful people at different events and at our downtown location has been the most enjoyable aspect of this venture,” Bon said. “We love building strong customer relationships and it’s easy because ice cream makes everybody happy.”