Brandy Camp Crew visits Rotary

This week the St. Marys Rotary Club welcomed the Brandy Camp Crew to their weekly meeting. Ray Knight, Fr. Ross Micelli, and Meredith Bon spoke about the Brandy Camp Creamery, and brought samples of ice cream for the Rotary members to try. They were the guests of Rotarian Vern Kreckel III. and are pictured here with Vern and Club President Chris Gray. The club extends its appreciation to Ray, Fr. Ross, and Meredith for stopping by.