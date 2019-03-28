Breaking news: ECC students to present “Newsies” musical

Extra, extra, read all about it! The Elk County Catholic High School Drama Department is bringing the 1899 streets of New York to their auditorium stage as they present the hit Broadway musical “Newsies”.

The shows open tonight at 7 p.m. with additional showtimes on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as well as a 2. p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Based on a true story, “Newsies”, tells the story of the 1899 newsboys strike when newspaper tycoon, Joseph Pulitzer, increased the distribution prices, causing the newsboys to lose money.

A strike is led against Pulitzer by 17-year-old newsboy character Jack Kelly, finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies.

“It’s a wonderfully well-written show,” said Jason Phipps, director. “It shows the power of what unity can do and even what kids of all different ages can do and change their own world and they did. They changed the world and made money,” Phipps said.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.