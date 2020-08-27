Brennen awarded ECC Advanced Placement scholarship

Recent Elk County Catholic High School graduate Christopher Brennen is the recipient of the third Gary and Laura Anderson Advanced Placement Scholarship. The scholarship highlights the excellent year for the ECC Advanced Placement Program.

The Anderson family recently established the $1,000 scholarships to recognize ECCHS students who receive a score of five, mastery of subject, on the highest-level Advanced Placement College exam in a science, technology, engineering, math or medical course.

Brennen received a five in computer science A (Computer Science II), which is generally limited to top STEM students across the country. Fewer than 200 graduating seniors in Pennsylvania receive a five in this course.

“We are thrilled that Christopher is receiving this scholarship,” said Laura Anderson, head of the ECC science department. “He is an extremely bright young man, and he has channeled his talents in a very productive way during his time at ECC. I look forward to seeing all the things he will achieve, and how he will use his many talents to make the world a better place.”